Sioux City Community Schools release Early Retirement Program numbers

The Sioux City Community School District is looking to cut spending with the early retirement of teachers and administrators.

The district spending needs to be reduced by $2.3 to $3 million to reach the board's goal for the for the unspent balance.

One way they are doing that is through the early retirement plan that they say had more applicants than they expected.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says they received 36 eligible applicants for the program of the 45 openings.

They also have other teachers and administrators taking part in a previous retirement program and five teachers who are retiring, but do not qualify for Early Retirement benefits.

That brings them to 50 retirees.

"We're able to create the kind of success necessary through early retirements so that we're not going to have to say to our staff members to our students, certainly to our community, that we'll be doing reductions in force or layoffs as some people would call them," said Gausman.

The early retirement program, announced by the Sioux City School Board back in November, is a two-phase plan.

The new program allows teachers and administration 58-years or older and at least 20 years served in the district, to apply for early retirement.

Some of the retirement applicants are still in their seven day window where they can decide to no longer participate in the program.

Dr. Gausman says the earlier benefits and larger stipend payout are what enticed the high number of applicants.