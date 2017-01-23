School board moves forward with construction phase of Bryant Elementary

Monday, the Sioux City Community School Board also approved a vote for the Bryant Elementary Construction project to go out for bid.

The building cost is expected to be around $16 million.

It is phase three of the elementary school project.

Bryant will be a kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school.

It will be built to fit 625 students.

"We're very pleased with where we're at," said Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance for Sioux City Community Schools. "We will now be going out and presenting the plans and specs for bid to various contractors."

Bids will be going out over the next 30 to 45 days.

The plan is to have the bid decision by the end of February or early March.

The district says construction will begin June into July of this year.

The completion is planned for the beginning of school year in 2019.