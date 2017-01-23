Identity of missing teen identified in Crawford County, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Identity of missing teen identified in Crawford County, Iowa

Posted:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Authorities in Crawford County, Iowa have released the identity of the teen missing after a car crashed in a local river more than four days ago.

Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells News4 the family of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta is asking for prayers.

Search teams have been combing the Boyer River looking for her.    

Steinkueler says member of Sioux City Fire Rescue are expected to join in the search Tuesday, weather permitting.

The car Acosta was riding in drove through a farm field before plummeting in the Boyer River early Thursday.

Four others survived the crash by getting on top of the car.

One went to a nearby home for help.

