Multimillion dollar construction project planned for West 7th Street

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After many years, the city of Sioux City is one step closer in seeing changes to one of its business streets. 

Monday, City Council voted to move forward with improvements to West 7th street from Wesley Parkway to Hamilton Boulevard. 

The construction cost will be about $7,750,000.

Mayor Bob Scott says the project will have a significant impact on changing the character of that whole street. 

The changes will include a facade program and landscaping.  

Wider sidewalks will also allow restaurant owners to add tables in front of their businesses.

The estimated completion date is August 2018.

