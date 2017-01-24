Members of Redeemer Lutheran Church meet with Bibi's Hope

Members of Redeemer Lutheran in Sioux City got to meet someone very dear to the church Sunday, all the way from West Africa.



For the last three years, members of Redeemer have sponsored Bibi's Hope, an orphanage in Mali, West Africa.



With the church's support children there are able to attend school and have learned about Christ.



Bibi runs the Orphanage and says the work she does for all the children does not compare to the love she gets back in return.



She's very thankful for the love and support the Redeemer congregation has shown the orphanage.



Three members of the church recently returned from a mission trip to Bibi's Orphanage.



They were able to share many stories about the babies and children there.

