Nebraska governor kicks off fitness challenge with walk - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska governor kicks off fitness challenge with walk

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets is leading a small group around the second floor of the state Capitol to mark the beginning of a year-long fitness program tied in with the state's 150th anniversary.

The governor Monday urged Nebraska residents to stay active, whether that consists of walking, biking or yoga.

Rickets touted a website, NE150Challenge.com, where residents can track their miles and minutes of physical activity and earn virtual badges connected to the state's sesquicentennial. The site also helps people find parks and trails.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO says it's important to exercise with a friend who can provide encouragement.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.