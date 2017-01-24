Nebraska governor kicks off fitness challenge with walk

Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets is leading a small group around the second floor of the state Capitol to mark the beginning of a year-long fitness program tied in with the state's 150th anniversary.

The governor Monday urged Nebraska residents to stay active, whether that consists of walking, biking or yoga.

Rickets touted a website, NE150Challenge.com, where residents can track their miles and minutes of physical activity and earn virtual badges connected to the state's sesquicentennial. The site also helps people find parks and trails.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO says it's important to exercise with a friend who can provide encouragement.



