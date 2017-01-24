Sioux City man receives Carnegie Medal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man receives Carnegie Medal

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man received a major honor for jumping into action to save lives.

Mayor Bob Scott presented Todd Clausen with his Carnegie Medal Monday.

In June 2015, Clausen and a man from Aberdeen, South Dakota, rescued two women and a two-month old from a burning car near Summit, South Dakota.

Last September, Clausen was named one of 25 recipients of the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

The medal is awarded to those who risk their lives while saving others.

Clausen is the son of retired Woodbury County Supervisor Larry Clausen.

