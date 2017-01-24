89th annual Oscar nominations are announced

Oscar nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.



Here's a rundown of some of the nominations.



NOMINEES FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"



NOMINEES FOR BEST LEAD ACTOR

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land,"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"



NOMINEES FOR BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"



NOMINEES FOR BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"



NOMINEES FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"



NOMINEES FOR BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"



NOMINEES FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"



NOMINEES FOR BEST PICTURE

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"