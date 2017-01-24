Rapid City, SD police investigate fourth homicide in 30 days

Police in Rapid City say they're investigating a homicide at a local motel.

Officers were called to the Dakota Rose Inn about 8 p.m. Monday where they found the body of a man in his 30s.

KELO-TV reports police say a knife was apparently used in the homicide. No one has been arrested.

The death is the fourth homicide in Rapid City, a community of about 68,000, in the last 30 days.

