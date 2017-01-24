Rapid City, SD police investigate fourth homicide in 30 days - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rapid City, SD police investigate fourth homicide in 30 days

Posted:

Police in Rapid City say they're investigating a homicide at a local motel.

Officers were called to the Dakota Rose Inn about 8 p.m. Monday where they found the body of a man in his 30s.

KELO-TV reports police say a knife was apparently used in the homicide. No one has been arrested.

The death is the fourth homicide in Rapid City, a community of about 68,000, in the last 30 days.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jY6x09 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.