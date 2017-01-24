Pluto time-lapse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pluto time-lapse

Posted:
(NBC News) -

NASA has released video of Pluto, taken as its New Horizons spacecraft approached the dwarf planet.

The video is made up of more than 100 high-resolution images, taken over six months as the spacecraft approached the dwarf planet, flying by in July, 2015.

It took New Horizons nearly ten years to cover the three billion miles to Pluto. 

