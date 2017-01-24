President Trump signs executive action to advance construction o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump signs executive action to advance construction of Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

President Trump signed a series of executive orders Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.
 
The president signed five orders in all, centering on the pipelines, speeding up environmental reviews of high-priority projects, and mandating the pipe be manufactured in the United States.

Mr. Trump blasted the regulatory process as "a tangled up mess" that is holding up job-creating projects.

Meanwhile, the president is facing criticism from within his own party after once again claiming he lost the popular vote because millions of what he called "illegals" cast ballots. 

"He continues to maintain that belief based on on studies and evidence people have presented to him," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

That's not sitting well with some Republicans.

"I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it," said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

