Many Siouxland schools dismiss early or are closed on Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

School officials said the Sioux City Community Schools will have a 2-hour early dismissal Tuesday due to the weather. All evening activities are cancelled. 

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School will dismiss at 12:15 due to the rapidly deteriorating road conditions. All practices and rehearsals are cancelled.

Many Siouxland schools have posted closings and delays: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays

