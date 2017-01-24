Many Siouxland schools dismiss early or are closed on Tuesday

School officials said the Sioux City Community Schools will have a 2-hour early dismissal Tuesday due to the weather. All evening activities are cancelled.



Bishop Heelan Catholic High School will dismiss at 12:15 due to the rapidly deteriorating road conditions. All practices and rehearsals are cancelled.



Many Siouxland schools have posted closings and delays: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays