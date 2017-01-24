Woodbury County Sheriff deputies respond to accident on I-29 nea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County Sheriff deputies respond to accident on I-29 near Salix, IA

Posted:
Dave Drew tweeted this photo at of the accident I29 mm 134. Dave Drew tweeted this photo at of the accident I29 mm 134.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted "reduce speed, accident reported on I29 MM 134. Deputies are working the area." 


Iowa Department of Transportation cameras show heavy snow is starting to fall. 

See tri-state road reports here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/133129/road-reports

