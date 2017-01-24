TPP withdrawal could hurt farmers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TPP withdrawal could hurt farmers

Experts say President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal could have a long term negative impact on grain farmers. Experts say President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal could have a long term negative impact on grain farmers.

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Calling it a great move for American workers, Trump signed the executive order Monday morning at the White House.

He has blamed past deals for the decline in U.S. factory jobs, but many in the agricultural industry were hoping the TPP would help out struggling farmers and ranchers.

Experts say the effects of not having the TPP won't be felt right now, but it will have a long-term impact throughout the Midwest.

"Farmers' wallets right now are already suffering," says farmer and agriculture expert John Jenkinson, "so this won't have a real big impact initially. It's further down the road that this could exacerbate and become more and more of a problem."

Farmers across the country are struggling with large grain surpluses and shrinking incomes.

Any hope that the Trans-Pacific Partnership would open up new markets to sell to, like Vietnam, are now gone.

"We could end up with more piles of grain," Jenkinson says, "because we export over 50 percent of our wheat and 50 percent of our soybeans outside of the United States." 

