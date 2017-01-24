Driver of vehicle that went into Boyer River arrested

The driver of the vehicle that plunged into the Boyer River where authorities continue searching for a missing teenage girl, has been arrested.

25-year old Ramon Hernandez has been arrested on eight charges, including Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control and Possession of a Control Substance.

15-year old Joana Acosta has not been seen since the car she was in plunged into the river January 19.

Today 13 members of the Sioux City Fire Rescue joined the search.

Dive teams have been searching the river since her disappearance.