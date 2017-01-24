Galvan-Hernandez pleads not guilty to charges in death of Emerso - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Galvan-Hernandez pleads not guilty to charges in death of Emerson man

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

One of the men charged in the death and dismemberment of a Emerson, Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty. 

18-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez plead not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and Use of  a Firearm to Commit a Felony in Dakota County District Court. 

Earlier this month 25-year Andres Surber plead not guilty to First Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Surber and Galvan Hernandez are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head in early November before dismembering his body. 

Authorities say the men went to Kubik's home and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

It took investigators about a week to find all of Kubik's remains.

