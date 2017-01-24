New NAIA basketball polls feature Northwestern, Morningside & Br - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New NAIA basketball polls feature Northwestern, Morningside & Briar Cliff

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new NAIA Division II men's and women's basketball polls.

2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 4 (Jan. 24)
RANK     LAST WEEK^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     Season Record     
1     1     St. Francis (Ill.) (8)     20-0     279
2     2     Concordia (Neb.) (3)     20-1     274
3     4     Southern Oregon     19-1     259
4     3     Saint Xavier (Ill.)     19-2     251
5     5     Marian (Ind.)     19-3     241
6     6     Davenport (Mich.)     20-2     236
7     8     Southeastern (Fla.)     18-0     228
8     9     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     19-2     226
9     7     Hastings (Neb.)     18-4     204
10     10     College of the Ozarks (Mo.)     18-4     200
11     11     Morningside (Iowa)     18-4     184
12     13     Jamestown (N.D.)     15-4     182
13     14     IU Northwest (Ind.)     18-3     177
14     16     Friends (Kan.)     17-3     152
15     15     Purdue Northwest (Ind.)     16-6     148
16     19     Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)     17-4     144
17     12     Indiana Wesleyan     15-7     134
18     18     Tabor (Kan.)     18-3     131
19     17     Eastern Oregon     17-4     123
20     20     Indiana Tech     15-6     116
21     21     Indiana East     15-6     107
22     25     Northwestern (Iowa)     18-6     90
23     24     Dickinson State (N.D.)     16-5     79
24     23     Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)     15-7     66
25     NR     Oregon Tech     17-5     62
Dropped from the rankings: Reinhardt (Ga.) (22)
Others receiving votes: Milligan (Tenn.) 59; Siena Heights (Mich.) 49; Reinhardt (Ga.) 44; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 12; Valley City State (N.D.) 10; Ottawa (Kan.) 8; Grace (Ind.) 4; Ohio Christian 3; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 3.

**********

2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 24)
RANK     LAST WEEK^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     RECORD     
1     1     Cornerstone (Mich.) (12)     20-2     312
2     2     Union (Ky.)     19-3     302
3     6     Warner (Fla.)     18-2     288
4     9     Bethel (Ind.)     19-3     279
4     7     Rochester (Mich.)     23-1     279
6     10     Indiana Wesleyan     18-4     257
7     11     Indiana East     18-5     246
8     12     Northwest Christian (Ore.)     16-3     239
9     13     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     18-5     234
10     14     Robert Morris (Ill.)     16-4     224
11     19     Midland (Neb.)     17-5     190
12     5     Eastern Oregon     16-5     183
13     4     Northwestern (Iowa)     19-4     177
14     15     Washington Adventist     17-4     162
15     8     Davenport (Mich.)     16-6     160
16     15     Taylor (Ind.)     16-6     154
17     20     Trinity International (Ill.)     18-4     152
18     NR     Indiana Tech     16-6     144
19     22     Bellevue (Neb.)     15-7     138
20     3     Saint Francis (Ind.)     15-7     127
21     23     Tabor (Kan.)     16-6     117
22     25     WVU Tech     15-5     112
23     NR     Florida Memorial     13-4     96
24     NR     Oregon Tech     16-6     82
25     24     Briar Cliff (Iowa)     16-6     76
Dropped from the rankings: College of Idaho; Keiser (Fla.); Northwestern Ohio
Others receiving votes: Indiana Southeast 66; College of Idaho 32; St. Thomas (Fla.) 28; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 26; Michigan-Dearborn 15; Morningside (Iowa) 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 10; York (Neb.) 7; Reinhardt (Ga.) 6; Southern Oregon 4; St. Francis (Ill.) 3; Keiser (Fla.) 3

