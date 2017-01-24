New NAIA basketball polls feature Northwestern, Morningside & Briar Cliff

See the new NAIA Division II men's and women's basketball polls.

2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 4 (Jan. 24)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Season Record

1 1 St. Francis (Ill.) (8) 20-0 279

2 2 Concordia (Neb.) (3) 20-1 274

3 4 Southern Oregon 19-1 259

4 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 19-2 251

5 5 Marian (Ind.) 19-3 241

6 6 Davenport (Mich.) 20-2 236

7 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 18-0 228

8 9 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 19-2 226

9 7 Hastings (Neb.) 18-4 204

10 10 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 18-4 200

11 11 Morningside (Iowa) 18-4 184

12 13 Jamestown (N.D.) 15-4 182

13 14 IU Northwest (Ind.) 18-3 177

14 16 Friends (Kan.) 17-3 152

15 15 Purdue Northwest (Ind.) 16-6 148

16 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 17-4 144

17 12 Indiana Wesleyan 15-7 134

18 18 Tabor (Kan.) 18-3 131

19 17 Eastern Oregon 17-4 123

20 20 Indiana Tech 15-6 116

21 21 Indiana East 15-6 107

22 25 Northwestern (Iowa) 18-6 90

23 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 16-5 79

24 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 15-7 66

25 NR Oregon Tech 17-5 62

Dropped from the rankings: Reinhardt (Ga.) (22)

Others receiving votes: Milligan (Tenn.) 59; Siena Heights (Mich.) 49; Reinhardt (Ga.) 44; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 12; Valley City State (N.D.) 10; Ottawa (Kan.) 8; Grace (Ind.) 4; Ohio Christian 3; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 3.

2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 24)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD

1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 20-2 312

2 2 Union (Ky.) 19-3 302

3 6 Warner (Fla.) 18-2 288

4 9 Bethel (Ind.) 19-3 279

4 7 Rochester (Mich.) 23-1 279

6 10 Indiana Wesleyan 18-4 257

7 11 Indiana East 18-5 246

8 12 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 16-3 239

9 13 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-5 234

10 14 Robert Morris (Ill.) 16-4 224

11 19 Midland (Neb.) 17-5 190

12 5 Eastern Oregon 16-5 183

13 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 19-4 177

14 15 Washington Adventist 17-4 162

15 8 Davenport (Mich.) 16-6 160

16 15 Taylor (Ind.) 16-6 154

17 20 Trinity International (Ill.) 18-4 152

18 NR Indiana Tech 16-6 144

19 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 15-7 138

20 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 15-7 127

21 23 Tabor (Kan.) 16-6 117

22 25 WVU Tech 15-5 112

23 NR Florida Memorial 13-4 96

24 NR Oregon Tech 16-6 82

25 24 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 16-6 76

Dropped from the rankings: College of Idaho; Keiser (Fla.); Northwestern Ohio

Others receiving votes: Indiana Southeast 66; College of Idaho 32; St. Thomas (Fla.) 28; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 26; Michigan-Dearborn 15; Morningside (Iowa) 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 10; York (Neb.) 7; Reinhardt (Ga.) 6; Southern Oregon 4; St. Francis (Ill.) 3; Keiser (Fla.) 3