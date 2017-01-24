New NAIA basketball polls feature Northwestern, Morningside & Briar Cliff

See the new NAIA Division II men's and women's basketball polls.
2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 4 (Jan. 24)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Season Record
1 1 St. Francis (Ill.) (8) 20-0 279
2 2 Concordia (Neb.) (3) 20-1 274
3 4 Southern Oregon 19-1 259
4 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 19-2 251
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 19-3 241
6 6 Davenport (Mich.) 20-2 236
7 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 18-0 228
8 9 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 19-2 226
9 7 Hastings (Neb.) 18-4 204
10 10 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 18-4 200
11 11 Morningside (Iowa) 18-4 184
12 13 Jamestown (N.D.) 15-4 182
13 14 IU Northwest (Ind.) 18-3 177
14 16 Friends (Kan.) 17-3 152
15 15 Purdue Northwest (Ind.) 16-6 148
16 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 17-4 144
17 12 Indiana Wesleyan 15-7 134
18 18 Tabor (Kan.) 18-3 131
19 17 Eastern Oregon 17-4 123
20 20 Indiana Tech 15-6 116
21 21 Indiana East 15-6 107
22 25 Northwestern (Iowa) 18-6 90
23 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 16-5 79
24 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 15-7 66
25 NR Oregon Tech 17-5 62
Dropped from the rankings: Reinhardt (Ga.) (22)
Others receiving votes: Milligan (Tenn.) 59; Siena Heights (Mich.) 49; Reinhardt (Ga.) 44; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 12; Valley City State (N.D.) 10; Ottawa (Kan.) 8; Grace (Ind.) 4; Ohio Christian 3; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 3.
**********
2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 24)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 20-2 312
2 2 Union (Ky.) 19-3 302
3 6 Warner (Fla.) 18-2 288
4 9 Bethel (Ind.) 19-3 279
4 7 Rochester (Mich.) 23-1 279
6 10 Indiana Wesleyan 18-4 257
7 11 Indiana East 18-5 246
8 12 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 16-3 239
9 13 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-5 234
10 14 Robert Morris (Ill.) 16-4 224
11 19 Midland (Neb.) 17-5 190
12 5 Eastern Oregon 16-5 183
13 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 19-4 177
14 15 Washington Adventist 17-4 162
15 8 Davenport (Mich.) 16-6 160
16 15 Taylor (Ind.) 16-6 154
17 20 Trinity International (Ill.) 18-4 152
18 NR Indiana Tech 16-6 144
19 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 15-7 138
20 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 15-7 127
21 23 Tabor (Kan.) 16-6 117
22 25 WVU Tech 15-5 112
23 NR Florida Memorial 13-4 96
24 NR Oregon Tech 16-6 82
25 24 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 16-6 76
Dropped from the rankings: College of Idaho; Keiser (Fla.); Northwestern Ohio
Others receiving votes: Indiana Southeast 66; College of Idaho 32; St. Thomas (Fla.) 28; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 26; Michigan-Dearborn 15; Morningside (Iowa) 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 10; York (Neb.) 7; Reinhardt (Ga.) 6; Southern Oregon 4; St. Francis (Ill.) 3; Keiser (Fla.) 3