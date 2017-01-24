Siouxland lawmakers weigh in on President Trump's executive action on Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota issued the following statement after President Trump took administrative action to move the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline closer to approval.

“For eight years, former President Obama impeded progress on the Keystone XL pipeline, and in the process crushed thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic investments. President Trump has taken quick action to free up employment and economic opportunities by making it easier to complete these shovel-ready infrastructure projects. Moving forward on these pipeline projects, particularly the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, provides a preview of good things to come for the American people.”

Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to advance the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The Obama administration put Keystone XL on hold for years for political reasons, despite bipartisan support for the project and its own State Department determining it to be safe,” Smith said. “As the need for reliable energy sources grows, I prefer moving more oil safely through dedicated pipelines rather than increasing surface transport demand on existing infrastructure.

“A large majority of Nebraskans want to see Keystone XL completed, knowing we need long-term solutions for affordable energy. I am pleased President Trump is acting right away to encourage private investment in our infrastructure and move this project forward.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa issued the following statement following President Trump’s executive actions to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines:

“I am thrilled to see this much-needed action today to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines after years of unnecessary delays and red-tape from the Obama administration, which acted above the law. The construction of these pipelines will help create good jobs for the middle class and move us one step closer to energy independence.

“Furthermore, conservation and natural resource development do not have to be mutually exclusive. I believe the United States can responsibly take advantage of its abundant natural resources while also emphasizing conservation. I look forward to working with the administration as we move forward on this and other projects to get our country moving again.”