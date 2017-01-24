Briar Cliff's Erdman takes weekly GPAC honors

Briar Cliff guard Erich Erdman is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Erdman, a sophomore from Forest City, Iowa exploded for 41 points in 33 minutes played in No. 24 Briar Cliff's 103-77 upset victory over No. 4 Northwestern. Erdman was scoring from all over the court, hitting 15-of-19 shots from the field, 7-of-10 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Erdman also added two rebounds in a steal in the victory.

Erdman had 32 points in Briar Cliff's 108-98 win over Grace on Monday.