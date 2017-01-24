Winter storm leads to school closures and early dismissals Tuesd - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter storm leads to school closures and early dismissals Tuesday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some Siouxland schools were closed due to the winter storm.

Many other districts dismissed early as well.

It was a busy scene at Leeds Elementary in Sioux City as parents rushed to pick their children up before the next round of snow moved in.

Schools in Sioux City were dismissed two hours early.

You can always check out Alert 4 at the bottom of your TV screen for the most updated school announcements as well as ktiv.com.

