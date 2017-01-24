Winter storm leads to school closures and early dismissals Tuesday

Some Siouxland schools were closed due to the winter storm.Many other districts dismissed early as well.It was a busy scene at Leeds Elementary in Sioux City as parents rushed to pick their children up before the next round of snow moved in.Schools in Sioux City were dismissed two hours early.You can always check out Alert 4 at the bottom of your TV screen for the most updated school announcements as well as ktiv.com.
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com