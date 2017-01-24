What new parking ordinances mean for you during the snow emergency

The snowfall has picked up and with the snow emergency underway, Sioux City police want you to know what to do with your car.

Police say their goals is to keep the streets as safe as possible during the snowfall.

Part of that means residents need to obey ordinances, and this year those ordinances have changed.

"Starting at 7 AM for example on Today's date, which is the 24th all parking is restricted to the even side of the street. Then, starting tomorrow at 7 AM, which will be the morning of the 25th, all parking will go to the odd side of the street" said Lori Noltze, Sioux City Crime Prevention Officer.

If your car is parked on the wrong side of the street it could be ticketed.

If your car is still parked in the same place after 24 hours it will be towed.