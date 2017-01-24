What new parking ordinances mean for you during the snow emergen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

What new parking ordinances mean for you during the snow emergency

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The snowfall has picked up and with the snow emergency underway, Sioux City police want you to know what to do with your car. 

Police say their goals is to keep the streets as safe as possible during the snowfall. 

Part of that means residents need to obey ordinances, and this year those ordinances have changed. 

"Starting at 7 AM for example on Today's date, which is the 24th all parking is restricted to the even side of the street. Then, starting tomorrow at 7 AM, which will be the morning of the 25th, all parking will go to the odd side of the street" said Lori Noltze, Sioux City Crime Prevention Officer. 

If your car is parked on the wrong side of the street it could be ticketed. 

If your car is still parked in the same place after 24 hours it will be towed. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.