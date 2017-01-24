Update: Interstate 90 reopened in South Dakota; travel caution still advised

Update:

State officials have reopened Interstate 90 between Kadoka and Chamberlain in central South Dakota.

South Dakota Department of Transportation advises motorists to use caution when traveling.

Snow and strong winds are still creating difficult travel conditions in many areas of south central and southeastern parts of the state.

Before heading out this morning, check www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1 to see what areas are still under a No Travel Advisory. Staying off roadways when possible gives crews more time to get roads clear and safe for travel.

Previous Story:

State officials closed Interstate 90 from Kadoka to Chamberlain Tuesday night.

Officials with the state Departments of Transportation and Public Safety say the heavy snow combined with strong winds, with gusts up to 35 mph, is creating hazardous travel on I-90 and many highways in the southern, central and eastern parts of the state.

That segment of Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve and crews are able to clear the roadway.

Motorists are advised there are limited overnight accommodations in the closure area and are encouraged to consider finding a location to stop immediately.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous for the plows to be on the roadway. Operations will resume once it is safe to do so.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1 before heading out.