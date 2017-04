The sentencing date for a Sioux City man found guilty of First Degree murder has been continued indefinitely.



Late last year 36-year old Isack Abdinur was found guilty in the death of 43-year-old Cornelia Stead.



Abdinur killed Stead at a house on 16th Street in Sioux City in June of 2015.



A sentencing date had been set for today.