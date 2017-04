The Sioux City Community School District will not be in sessions on Wednesday, January 25.

The District sent out a Tweet around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night saying "Due to the weather, the Sioux City Community School District has canceled school and all activities tomorrow. Thank you."

Tuesday, the District had a two-hour early dismissal with all night activities canceled.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools also has no school Wednesday.



