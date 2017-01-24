Siouxland native to be featured on 'Chicago Fire'

A Siouxland native will be on prime time tonight for her first time, right here on NBC.



Tobi Mattingly, a Sheldon, Iowa native has a co-star role on Chicago Fire.



She'll be playing Therese, a patient's relative being treated by the paramedics who star in the show.



Mattingly currently lives in Chicago where she landed the honor that happens to be her first Screen Actors Guild role.

"My scene partner was also one of the series regulars, Monica Raymond, and that was a little bit surreal as well," said Tobi Mattingly, an actress from Sheldon who now lives in Chicago. "Just because, again, we've been watching the show. She's been on it since the beginning. And so this person went from being a character that I've been following as a fan to being my professional scene partner, to being the person that I showed up to work with that day you know."



She first became involved in acting in 5th grade in a play that she also wrote.



As she got older, she auditioned at the community theater and high school plays.



She went to Miliken University for theater and from there she decided to take her career to Chicago.



You can see Mattingly on Chicago Fire tonight on NBC at nine p-m.





