Update: One person dies following 2-vehicle crash in Plymouth County

Update:

The driver involved in a fatal accident east of Le Mars, Iowa Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Therese Freking, 89, of Le Mars, was killed when her car went out of control on Highway 3 and collided with an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Susan Sievers of Remsen was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Previous Story:

Bad weather is to blame for a deadly crash in Plymouth County, Iowa today.



Around 12:30 p.m. two vehicles collided just east of Le Mars on Highway 3.



One driver lost control of their car due to the ice and snow and hit an oncoming SUV.



The driver of the car died.



Her name isn't being released.



The driver of the SUV was hurt but is expected to be O.K.



