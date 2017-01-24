Update: One person dies following 2-vehicle crash in Plymouth Co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Update: One person dies following 2-vehicle crash in Plymouth County

Posted:

Update:

The driver involved in a fatal accident east of Le Mars, Iowa Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Therese Freking, 89, of Le Mars, was killed when her car went out of control on Highway 3 and collided with an oncoming SUV. 

The driver of the SUV, Susan Sievers of Remsen was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

Previous Story:

Bad weather is to blame for a deadly crash in Plymouth County, Iowa today. 

Around 12:30 p.m. two vehicles collided just east of Le Mars on Highway 3.

One driver lost control of their car due to the ice and snow and hit an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the car died.

Her name isn't being released.

The driver of the SUV was hurt but is expected to be O.K.
    
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.