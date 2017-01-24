People travel to downtown Sioux City regardless of the snow

Downtown Sioux City was slushy Tuesday night from all the snow that's made its way to the area.

They were not as covered in snow as residential areas through town, but were still slick to drive on around nine p.m.

Cars were taking their time driving through downtown.

While it was not as busy as usual, people weren't completely staying away because of the snow.

The Orpheum Theatre continued with its planned event Tuesday.

You could also see cars lined up outside the Promenade Theater on Fourth Street.

Some places stayed open for people to grab a bite to eat.

"We were getting a lot of calls from from people that were going to the Orpheum show, wanted to make sure that we're still open because they wanted to get a little bit of the food that they enjoy right before the show goes," said Daniel Revell, a bartender at McCarthy and Bailey's Irish Pub. "So, we decided to keep it open for some of our loyal customers that really do come back and they're the reason that we're open."

While some businesses continued operating regardless of the weather, city snow plows continue making their rounds to keep the streets driveable.

Tuesday night main streets were still slushy.

Many sidewalks were still covered in snow.

So make sure if you'll be walking in the area anytime soon to be careful.