Mexican food company expanding to Siouxland

News release on the expansion:

Red’s All Natural, a producer of frozen burritos headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., announced today that it is expanding its operations to North Sioux City, S.D. The Board of Economic Development (BED) approved Red’s for assistance through its REDI (Revolving Economic Development and Initiative) and Reinvestment Payment programs during this month’s board meeting in Pierre to help facilitate the expansion.



“It’s my pleasure to welcome Red’s to North Sioux City,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard. “Red’s CEO, Mike Adair, made the right choice to establish production capabilities in South Dakota. I am confident our workforce and business climate will help Red’s All Natural achieve even greater success.”



Red’s All Natural Burritos markets a variety of frozen products, including burritos, bowls, enchiladas and taquitos, some of which are organic, dairy-free and gluten-free. The company’s products can be found in large retail chains across the nation.



“We’ve had a very warm welcome from everyone in South Dakota, and we’ve been impressed with the work ethic of the people and the skillsets they bring to the food industry,” Adair said. “We’ve seen tremendous sales growth over the last several years and we look forward to continue that momentum and get production underway in North Sioux City.”



Paige Petersen, executive director of North Sioux City Development Corporation, and Chris McGowan, president of The Siouxland Initiative – a multi-state economic development agency based in nearby Sioux City – both agree that Red’s expansion is a welcome addition to the region’s strong and growing food processing industry.



“We are delighted to welcome Red’s All Natural to North Sioux City,” said Paige Petersen. “Food processing is a growing key industry for our area, and they will be a natural fit for our community. The company’s presence will strengthen the local economy and add quality jobs to the region.”



“I am very pleased that Red’s will be making their new home in Siouxland and specifically North Sioux City,” said Chris McGowan. “The company’s executive management team recognized and identified with the exceptional number of successful food processing companies that call this community home. To their credit, state and community leaders recognized that this is an extraordinary company with a unique corporate philosophy that represents an ideal fit for southeast South Dakota.”



To learn more about Red’s All Natural Burritos, go to www.redsallnatural.com. The company launched after Mike enjoyed his wife’s homemade burritos one evening in 2009 and decided to make them available for everyone to enjoy. Mike named the company after his beloved dog, Red.



Interested applicants can find open positions that will be posted with the South Dakota Department of Labor at sdjobs.org.