Driver failed to stop at a stop sign got hit by a semi in an intersection.

The weather to blame for a couple of deadly accidents in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated this crash two miles west of Sioux Center around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A 65-year-old driver, James White, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a semi in the intersection.

The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Kory Klein was not injured.