Sioux City firefighters battled a business fire Wednesday.

It happened at 2854 Business 75 at a building shared by Boatman Tile & Granite and a trucking company.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening is on the scene and spoke to an employee of Boatman Tile & Granite.

That employee said that she heard a loud boom before the fire.

The employee said that the boom came from the trucking company's side of the building.

