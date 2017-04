Snow will continue to fall across Siouxland into the afternoon with many of us adding on to the hefty amounts of snow that has already fallen. Totals have soared across NW Siouxland with cities like Yankton receiving over a foot of snow with much of the city seeing around 16". Here in Sioux City, totals will likely be closer to the 6" mark but nonetheless, a strong winter storm for Siouxland. We could add on another 1" or so as the moisture begins to exit Siouxland. Sioux City even broke a record for snowfall yesterday, Jaunary 24th, set back in 1956. The old record of 2.9" was broken with a new total of 4.2". A few other totals from around Siouxland include:

*Niobrara-15"

*Alcester-13"

*Ruthven-12"

*Spirit Lake-10"

*Sioux City-5.5"