With the heavy snowfall, garbage and recycling services across Sioux City have been delayed.



Services have been delayed one day for the remainder of the week.



So if your garbage was normally collected today, it will be picked up tomorrow.



Thursday collection will be held Friday, and Friday's on Saturday.



Carts must be placed off of the Right of Way and removed with 24 hours after collection.



And carts should not be placed on streets to allow snow plows access to the curb.

In Nebraska garbage collections are also being delayed in South Sioux City and Dakota City.



For South Sioux City there will no pickup today.



Like in Sioux City, the pickup will be one day later than normal.



In Dakota City collection will be on Friday instead of Thursday.