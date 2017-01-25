Sioux City residents dig out after the storm

Clean up mode is in full swing in Sioux City. Many began the process early to get ready for the storm.

Steve Kelsey was one of them. He said he cleared his driveway when he got home from work on Tuesday night and is thankful that he did.

"I didn't shovel since then and this is much lighter much easier with the snow blower," said Steve Kelsey, "It's a little slick but not terrible."

Others assembled a crew to clear the way.

"My mom started last night but my siblings and I this is the first time today helping my mom shovel," said Madeline Limson ,"We kind of have a system going where I'm the first one going and then my sister and my brothers follow."

And some kids are using their snow day to pay it forward with the clean up effort.

"We woke up around 8:30 a.m. and came out and shoveled our yard and saw our neighbor hasn't shoveled and he's not home so we went ahead and shovel his yard too," said Mason Streeter.

Residents said while the storm did put down a lot of snow, they say it could have been worse.

"It's Iowa, we've all lived here before," said Kelsey.

