Big night by Thomas leads Iowa State past Kansas State

Senior Matt Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and Iowa State held off a furious Kansas State rally to win 70-65 on Tuesday night for its fourth victory in six games.

Naz Mitrou-Long had 13 and Monte Morris scored 12 for the Cyclones (13-6, 5-3 Big 12), who blew a 46-26 lead but survived after Mitrou-Long's steal and free throws with 21 seconds left.

Thomas, who entered averaging 11 points per outing, scored 20 points in a blistering first half as Iowa State jumped ahead 43-26. Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer to make it a 20-point game.

"I think I missed my first shot actually but after you see it go through the net a couple of times, obviously the rim starts looking a little bit bigger," said senior Matt Thomas.

It seemed over -- until K-State (15-5, 4-4) answered with a stunning 32-11 run that gave it a 58-57 lead with just over five minutes left.

Morris scored on back-to-back possessions to give Iowa State the lead back, and Deonte Burton's layup with 39 seconds to go gave the Cyclones a cushion that proved crucial in the closing moments.

"It's hard to win in this league," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "I've gone through that where you analyze wins and everything, and you don't win by enough. I've done that before when success is always expected. I'm as happy as I've ever been right now. We're 5-3 in the best league in the country."

Wesley Iwundu had 15 points for the Wildcats. Their three road losses in the Big 12 have come by a total of eight points. Iowa State will travel to play Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3:00 pm.