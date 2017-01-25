Cedar Catholic's Hillis signs with Air Force

Hartington Cedar Catholic's Stephen Hillis has signed to play football at Air Force.

Hillis is a 6'1", 220-pound linebacker who has run a :04.7 forty yard dash. He was a first team all-state pick in Class C-2 as a senior.

He was a big part of a Cedar Catholic defense that allowed just 15 points per game in the regular season, while going 8-1.

Hillis signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, with Air Force assistant coach Steed Lobotzke in attendance.