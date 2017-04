Light snow continued for much of the day but will be moving out of here this evening leaving us with a drier overnight.

The snow amounts were certainly impressive with Yankton, SD coming in with 16 inches of snow and Niobrara, NE right up there as well with 15 inches.

We didn't see that much in Sioux City with the Sioux Gateway Airport reporting 6.2 inches.

As this system exits, we'll see a breeze continue at about 10 to 20 miles per hour tonight but it won't be overly gusty.

Clouds will still hang tough on Thursday and highs will be cooler as we only go into the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will then be on an upward trend as we could reach 30 degrees again by the weekend with mid 30s possible by Monday and Tuesday.

It's a pretty quiet 7-day forecast at this point with just some flurries possible from Saturday into Saturday night.