The snowfall amounts were impressive, especially in northern Siouxland.

Sioux City ended up with 6.2 inches of snow as the heaviest of snow did stay just north of here.

Most of our weather watcher amounts can be seen in the video and here's a look at some other locations as well:

Hawarden – 14.5

Royal, NE – 14.0

Hartley – 14.0

Le Mars – 13.5

Verdel – 13.3

Verdigre – 13.0

Beresford – 13.0

Royal, IA – 12.0

Paullina – 12.0

Elk Point – 10.5

Milford – 10.0

Canton – 10.0

Plainview – 10.0

Orange City – 10.0

Lake Park – 10.0

Rock Valley – 10.0

Remsen – 9.2

Elgin – 9.0

Peterson – 7.5

Lester – 5.4

Stanton – 5.1

Holstein – 4.5