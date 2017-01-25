Employee gives details behind local business fire

Sioux City Fire crews worked for hours in the snow to put out a large fire that damaged two businesses on Business 75 north Wednesday.

Employees were all able to evacuate safely when a fire that broke out off Business 75 after hearing a loud sound.

"We were just sitting down and I heard this big bang and the whole building shook," said Taylor Sandine, office person at Boatman Tile and Granite. "And, I looked at my account lady like we better get out now."

The Sioux City Fire Marshal says the fire started at a trucking company that shares the building with three other companies.

"The business, obviously because they are a trucking company had a lot of different items in there between cutting torches," said Mark Aesoph, Sioux City Fire Marshal. "So you'd have a settling oxygen cylinder and they stored some used oil for just oil changes and some new oil. A lot of the big booms that you see here on a fire like this are the 55 gallon drums. They just eventually get hot and pop their top off."

Officials say the fire spread to Boatman Tile and Granite, a family owned company.

The two other companies in the building have minor smoke damage.

Officials say there is no information into the cause at this point.

They will be starting their investigation once the fire and the scene is safe.