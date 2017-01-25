Firefighters deal with winter conditions while battling fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters deal with winter conditions while battling fire

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

With different types of weather come challenges for firefighters as they go about putting out fires.

Wednesday one thing Sioux City firefighters had had to work around during a business fire off Business 75 north was a little bit slower of a response time to get to the scene because of the snow. 

But the temperature in the 30s weren't cold enough to create problems pumping water out.

The Sioux City Fire Marshal says the weather Wednesday didn't have much effect on how they went about the fire.

"When the weather is this warm, which it is actually regularly warm, we don't change much at all," said Mark Aesoph, Sioux City Fire Marshal. "It actually assists us because we can stay cool wearing all of this stuff."

Aesoph says sometimes when temperatures are too cold, they have issues with pumps and hoses freezing up. 

