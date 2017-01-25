Northeast Nebraska road crews working hard to get roads ready for travel

Winter Storm Leo is wrapping up its wrath.

Some areas received up to a foot of snow or more, including Spencer which received 20 inches of snow.

Here in Norfolk, the official snow count was 6 inches.

Snow seemed to tamper off around 8:00/9:00 p.m. Tuesday but things picked up quickly around 2:00 a.m.

"We are going to have probably four to six inches of snow on the roadway, poor visibility in spots…its not as bad as they were predicting. I'm not too concerned about it really

The Nebraska Department of Roads have been out treating and plowing their routes all night long.

Plow driver, Chris Tuttle has been on his route, Highway 35, for twenty years.

"We'll put on anywhere from 250-400 miles a day pushing snow. We never get more than 25 or 30 miles out of town. It's always on the same road back and forth, back and forth."

When it comes to plowing the roads, Tuttle says there are a lot of conditions and obstacles to keep in mind.

"The storms are never the same it seems like. There is always something new or different. You have to come out adapt and see what happens."

When Tuttle travels on his route, there are certain areas that pose more of a challenge than others, Winside being one of them.

"We have some narrow roads with the cuts and shoulders being close to the road. When we get into those narrow spots you are going to have a lot more reduced visibility. It's just harder to travel on because there isn't any shoulders so if you fall off the edge of the road, you will get stuck."

Of course there are other challenges that are out of Tuttle's control.

"Our biggest concern is traveling public. We are trying to get them to their destinations safely but we are also trying to not get in their way…there is instances where we get in their way by going too slow and they end up hitting us."

With very limited visibility on Tuttle's route he has one piece of advice for those who are considering driving.

"If I had anything to say to the traveling public, I would tell them to try and stay home today. The wind is suppose to blow over and we are suppose to get more snow. It will be a challenge to stay ahead of it because we can't be everywhere all the time."

Tuttle says that he does anticipated being out on the roads to clear them tomorrow.