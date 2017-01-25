South Dakota snow plow drivers working non-stop to clear roadway - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota snow plow drivers working non-stop to clear roadways

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Snow plow drivers worked non-stop today trying to clear the roads and parking lots for drivers.

They even called in snow plow drivers from nearby areas to assist with the 15 inches of snow this area received.

The high winds made the snow feel even worse.

The winds turned over road signs, leaving them laying near the highway.

Speed limit signs were also covered with snow.

And constant wind circulating the snow blanketing the area.

 Lots of motorists and truck drivers pulled off the road for safety.

"I was doing about 30 miles per hour, my trailer dragged over the left on the ice, I heard on  the radio about half an hour later  our trailer had jackknifed over and blocked the whole highway. I heard it was blocked for a few hours so I decided to pull over shortly there after and waited it out," said Austin Heinrichs, Canadian truck driver.

"Usually it takes about an hour and a half to get from Sioux Falls to Sioux City. So we are working on about 2 hours. You've got to drive slow, " said Mike Hope, Sioux Falls. 

Now there are about 20 trucks outside, truck drivers have been stranded here since yesterday as over-sized trucks are not allowed on the road in adverse conditions. 

Many of them are heading south so they are hoping for the all clear to hit the road in the morning.
 

