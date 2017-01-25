Breast Cancer survivor brings cancer awareness plates to Nebraska

This is the year the more than 2.3 million vehicles registered in Nebraska get new license plates.



One of the new options became a passion project for a 13-year survivor of breast cancer.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone more excited for a trip to the Saline Count Treasurer’s office than Linda Gill.

“I wouldn’t have cared if it was 10-below zero,” said Gill.

The Friend, Nebraska, woman has been waiting for this moment for more than two years.

“Just think, I started this in the fall of 2014. And here we are…January 2017,” she said.

In recent years, every day she would drive to another community in the state, trying to convince people to spend $70 for special breast cancer awareness license plate -- a plate that hadn’t yet been designed. It was a tough sell.



“I’d go for awhile and then I’d think this is a waste of time. Then something peppy would happen and I’d think – ‘Hey, we’re going good.’”

Over time, no one could deny her passion for breast cancer awareness. “I’m a 13 year survivor,” Gill said.

Her legwork paid off. Last year, state senators joined her cause to create specialty plates.



This week, she just received a call from the Saline County Treasurer’s office. The plate she fought so hard for – has arrived.

“Hi girls,” Linda said as she walked up to the counter. “I can’t wait to see this. Oh my gosh! That’s too cute. I love it. I can’t wait to get it on my car.”

Her old plates didn’t expire until April.

Linda Gill couldn’t wait that long.

“The pink ribbon is wonderful. People will see that and they’ll know right away what that means,” she said.

She can’t imagine a more powerful moving billboard. “What a great way to show awareness for breast cancer – in your car. It’s been a great ride - met some great people.”

The proof of her determination for the last three years is now behind her.

The different options for Nebraska license plates can be found on the DMV's website.