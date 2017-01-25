Kids enjoy day off of school with winter fun

While adults were busy shoveling their sidewalks and driveways, it was a great day for kids playing out in the snow.



Most Siouxland schools were closed today because of the snow



And kids were definitely enjoying their day off.



Some spent their time sledding, snowboarding, and some even built snow forts.



Two Sioux City kids shared what their plans for their day off was.



"Um, probably sit inside, watch Netflix, eat."



"Build a fort like the one."



As you can see kids were definitely taking advantage of the day off.



Whether it was outside in the elements, or taking it easy with some Netflix.

