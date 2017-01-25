South Dakota men rally past Western Illinois

Matt Mooney scored a game-high 16 points and Tyler Hagedorn had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota to a 62-55 win against Western Illinois Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes (14-9, 5-3 Summit) improved to 10-1 at home this season and remain in second place in the Summit League standings.

Western Illinois (6-13, 3-5) got 13 points each from Garret Covington and Dalan Ancrum, and 12 more from Brandon Gilbeck, but lost its fourth straight. The Leathernecks have also lost in their last four trips to Vermillion.

Neither team shot better than 35 percent from the field, but South Dakota capitalized on 21 of 34 free throws compared to 9 of 17 for Western Illinois. The Coyotes were 3 of 14 from 3-point range, but Western Illinois made 6 of 20.

The Leathernecks led 25-22 at the break despite committing 11 turnovers and holding South Dakota to six field goals. The Coyotes went seven minutes between buckets at the start of the game, but held the Leathernecks to three points in the final six minutes of the half to climb within three.

South Dakota warmed up after the break, but Western Illinois never did. Mooney ignited a 9-0 run with a triple and hit a jumper with 7:16 remaining to give USD its largest lead at 46-37. In the final three minutes, it was Hagedorn and Triston Simpson, both off the bench, who combined to score the Coyotes’ final 12 points. Western Illinois drew within five points five times down the stretch, but Hagedorn made 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute.

Hagedorn had three blocks, two assists and two steals to go with his first collegiate double-double. His 11 boards were a career high, and helped USD to a 47-38 edge on the glass. In addition to his numbers, Carlton Hurst had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes and Trey Burch-Manning added nine points and nine boards.

The Coyotes stay home to host Denver Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The South Dakota women host Western Illinois at 1 p.m. and the men will follow around 3:15 p.m. Denver (13-8, 5-3) beat South Dakota State 91-82 in Denver Wednesday to stay tied with the Coyotes for second place in the Summit League standings.