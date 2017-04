Morningside edges Briar Cliff on wrestling mat

The Briar Cliff wrestling team was defeated 19-18 by Morningside Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

184- Jacob Wiley (MOR) defeats Josh Tapia by decision 2-1 0-3

197-Logan Moore (MOR) wins by fall (4:49) over Jacob Spencer 0-9

285-Brian Ervin (BCU) wins by major decision over Jayce Frank 16-3 4-9

125-Keegan Hassler (MOR) defeats Kyle Robison by major decision 15-6 4-13

133-Michael Andreano (BCU) defeats Alex Schmitz by major decision 13-4 8-13

141-Nathan Ryan (BCU) defeats Cody Cline by major decision 9-0 12-13

149-Steven Garcia (MOR) defeats Zac Funderburk by decision 10-5 12-16

157-Skylar Weber (BCU) defeats Tyler Lashbrook by decision 3-2 15-16

165 -Zach Davis (BCU) defeats Dakota Drenth by major decision 10-1 18-16

*point deduction during the match on BCU bench

174-Derik Bailey (MOR) defeats Nathan Garcia by decision 3-2 18-19