Snow comes to an end, but could we see more??

Let the dig out begin! Our first major storm of the winter season has come to a close and the moisture has moved on to the NE. Snow totals were impressive across some parts of the viewing area, with Yankton, SD receiving 16" and Niobrara, NE picking up 15". Here in Sioux City at the SUX we rang in at 6.2". Clouds will continue to hang thick behind the storm with a maybe a peek of sun or two expected later on this evening. We can't rule out a few flurries as a weak disturbance moves through but no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder than what they were yesterday due to strong NW flow with temps topping out in the mid 20s. The breeze will continue to clip along at about 10-20 mph making it feel even colder, with wind chills remaining in the single digits for most of the day.

The clouds will begin to decrease some tonight as lows tumble back into the lower teens which is much closer to average for this time of the year. More sunshine will return tomorrow as high pressure continues to build in with highs rebounding towards 30°. The breeze will be with us once again out of the NW sustained at about 10-20 mph. Another shot at some flurries is possible Saturday as a weak wave of moisture scoots through the region, but again no accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy skies will be story throughout the weekend into the next week, but we'll combine that with a warming trend. Highs warm from the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday to near 40° Monday due to an approaching warm front. Temperatures then tumble once again back towards freezing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer