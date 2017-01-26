Healthbeat 4: Link between obesity and cancer

There have been countless studies done over the years that have tried to link what we do or what we eat and drink to cancer.

The latest study from the international agency for research on cancer reaffirms that obesity is linked to numerous types of cancer. The agency's first study on obesity was conducted back in 2002.

Research found that people with excess body fat were at a higher risk for certain cancers, like colon, kidney and post-menopausal breast cancer.

Fast forward to 2016 -- results from their reassessment only adds to the list -- liver, gallbladder, pancreas, ovarian and thyroid cancers, just to name a few. The lead author of the study believes the link lies in excess body fat triggering chronic inflammation, which can lead to cancer.

The head of the nutrition program for the American Institute for Cancer Research says two simple things can help reduce cancer risks -- eating healthier and exercising.

