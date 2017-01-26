Sioux Center takes over top spot in new Class 3A girls rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Center takes over top spot in new Class 3A girls rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sioux Center is the new number-1 team in the Class 3A rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
School     Record     LW
1. Springville     14-2     1
2. Turkey Valley     14-2     2
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     16-0     3
4. Glidden-Ralston     12-2     4
5. Kee     9-3     5
6. Newell-Fonda     11-3     7
7. Marquette Catholic     14-3     6
8. Kingsley-Pierson     15-1     9
9. Sidney     15-1     10
10. Lynnville-Sully     18-0     11
11. Janesville     15-0     12
12. Easton Valley     12-4     8
13. Burlington Notre Dame     13-4     13
14. Colo-Nesco     14-2     14
15. Akron-Westfield     14-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 2A
School     Record     LW
1. Iowa City Regina     18-0     1
2. Treynor     12-0     2
3. Central Decatur     13-0     3
4. North Linn     18-0     4
5. Western Christian     13-2     5
6. Pella Christian     11-5     7
7. Mount Ayr     15-1     8
8. Panorama     16-1     9
9. Van Meter     14-2     6
10. Cascade     14-2     10
11. Logan-Magnolia     15-1     11
12. West Sioux     15-1     14
13. Rockford     14-1     13
14. West Lyon     13-3     12
15. Maquoketa Valley     14-3     NR
Dropped Out: Highland (15)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Sioux Center     16-0     2
2     Pocahontas Area     13-1     1
3     Crestwood     12-0     3
4     Cherokee     14-1     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     14-2     5
6     Clear Lake     13-1     6
7     Union     15-2     8
8     Davenport Assumption     9-6     9
9     Mount Vernon     9-4     11
10     West Marshall     16-1     7
11     Shenandoah     12-2     12
12     Mid-Prairie     12-4     14
13     Red Oak     13-3     15
14     Algona     13-2     10
15     PCM     12-3     NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Marion     16-1     2
2     Nevada     14-1     3
3     Grinnell     12-3     4
4     Pella     13-3     1
5     Lewis Central     14-1     5
6     Cedar Rapids Xavier     9-6     7
7     Western Dubuque     13-1     8
8     North Scott     11-5     6
9     Dallas Center-Grimes     10-6     9
10     Waverly-Shell Rock     12-4     10
11     Ballard     11-4     12
12     Boone     12-4     11
13     Carlisle     13-3     13
14     Le Mars     11-3     15
15     Fairfield     11-4     14
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Indianola     15-0     1
2     West Des Moines Valley     15-2     6
3     Iowa City West     14-2     3
4     Davenport North     13-2     4
5     Iowa City High     14-1     2
6     Cedar Falls     13-1     5
7     Dowling Catholic     14-2     7
8     Pleasant Valley     14-2     8
9     Waukee     12-3     10
10     Johnston     13-3     11
11     Ankeny Centennial     10-5     9
12     Southeast Polk     11-5     12
13     Ames     11-5     13
14     Linn-Mar     11-6     14
15     Bettendorf     11-4     15
Dropped Out: None

