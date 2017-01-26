Sioux Center takes over top spot in new Class 3A girls rankings

Sioux Center is the new number-1 team in the Class 3A rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1. Springville 14-2 1
2. Turkey Valley 14-2 2
3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-0 3
4. Glidden-Ralston 12-2 4
5. Kee 9-3 5
6. Newell-Fonda 11-3 7
7. Marquette Catholic 14-3 6
8. Kingsley-Pierson 15-1 9
9. Sidney 15-1 10
10. Lynnville-Sully 18-0 11
11. Janesville 15-0 12
12. Easton Valley 12-4 8
13. Burlington Notre Dame 13-4 13
14. Colo-Nesco 14-2 14
15. Akron-Westfield 14-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1. Iowa City Regina 18-0 1
2. Treynor 12-0 2
3. Central Decatur 13-0 3
4. North Linn 18-0 4
5. Western Christian 13-2 5
6. Pella Christian 11-5 7
7. Mount Ayr 15-1 8
8. Panorama 16-1 9
9. Van Meter 14-2 6
10. Cascade 14-2 10
11. Logan-Magnolia 15-1 11
12. West Sioux 15-1 14
13. Rockford 14-1 13
14. West Lyon 13-3 12
15. Maquoketa Valley 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Highland (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 16-0 2
2 Pocahontas Area 13-1 1
3 Crestwood 12-0 3
4 Cherokee 14-1 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 14-2 5
6 Clear Lake 13-1 6
7 Union 15-2 8
8 Davenport Assumption 9-6 9
9 Mount Vernon 9-4 11
10 West Marshall 16-1 7
11 Shenandoah 12-2 12
12 Mid-Prairie 12-4 14
13 Red Oak 13-3 15
14 Algona 13-2 10
15 PCM 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 16-1 2
2 Nevada 14-1 3
3 Grinnell 12-3 4
4 Pella 13-3 1
5 Lewis Central 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-6 7
7 Western Dubuque 13-1 8
8 North Scott 11-5 6
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-6 9
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 10
11 Ballard 11-4 12
12 Boone 12-4 11
13 Carlisle 13-3 13
14 Le Mars 11-3 15
15 Fairfield 11-4 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Indianola 15-0 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 15-2 6
3 Iowa City West 14-2 3
4 Davenport North 13-2 4
5 Iowa City High 14-1 2
6 Cedar Falls 13-1 5
7 Dowling Catholic 14-2 7
8 Pleasant Valley 14-2 8
9 Waukee 12-3 10
10 Johnston 13-3 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 10-5 9
12 Southeast Polk 11-5 12
13 Ames 11-5 13
14 Linn-Mar 11-6 14
15 Bettendorf 11-4 15
Dropped Out: None