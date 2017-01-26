Norfolk native crowned Miss Nebraska U.S.A.

We all dream and work towards that big moment in life; Norfolk native, Jasmine Fuelberth is no different.

"I've been preparing my whole life in essence to make sure I am the best version of myself possible."

On January 14, the moment Fuelberth dreamt of and thought of every day had become a reality when she was crowned Miss Nebraska USA. It was a feeling, Fuelberth says she can't verbalize.

"I just knew it was something God wanted me to do. I had done the teen when I was 16 and I always had it in the back of my mind to do the older division, i just didn't know exactly when."

Of course, winning didn't come easy. It took months of hard work and dedication.

"I worked hard and I trained every single day like I was training to be Miss USA. I spent a lot of time in the gym, eating healthy and interview prep to be the best verison of myself."

When pageant night arrived, Fuelberth says she was at complete peace.

"I knew I had done everything I could do at that point. I left the rest in God's hands. I let go and let God. I knew whatever happened would be what he wanted to happen ultimately."

During her training and time up to the pageant, Fuelberth says she was motivated by the possibilities of helping and influencing others.

"All the opportunities that are going to be open now just to impact a bunch of lives and speak life and encouragement to everyone I encounter. I get to let them know they are valuable and worth something. That's why I was so excited because that was my reason and motive for doing this in the first place."

Fuelberth is up for a whirlwind of a year with training for the national pageant, meeting with dress designers and working with trainers to gear up for her next big moment.

Of course, if you know Jasmine, you know she couldn't be more grateful for the support she has gotten from the community.

"This town, this community is so behind me and it's amazing. Growing up here in this town, it means a lot because they have been supporting me throughout my entire life….To have the support and love from Norfolk and surrounding community has been amazing. I can't thank everyone enough. I need that, throughout this year, it will be a tough year in certain aspects, fun of course, but it will be demanding. To have friends and family that are praying for me and supporting me through everything is priceless."

Fuelberth says she is beyond honored to represent Nebraska in the Miss USA pageant, and will do so to the best of her abilities.

