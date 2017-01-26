A colder night lies ahead

The first half of today gave us some flurries but by the afternoon some sunshine was finally peeking through the clouds.

Tonight will be colder than what we've felt for the past week and a half as lows will dip into the low teens.

It looks like we'll get to see a few more peeks of sun on Friday and highs may be just a bit warmer with highs in the upper 20 to near 30 degrees.

Saturday could give us a few flurries or maybe even some light snow showers toward Saturday evening.

These snow showers won't stick around for too long and Sunday should be dry again although we'll once again be seeing mostly cloudy skies.

Highs over the weekend will be near 30 degrees.

Monday is looking like the warmest of our days to come as highs should get into the upper 30s.

We'll cool just a little bit into the middle of next week, but not dramatically, with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.